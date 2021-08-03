Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBRA opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

