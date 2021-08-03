Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

CLR opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.58. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

