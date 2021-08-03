BKI Investment Company Limited (BKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) declared a final dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.
In related news, insider Robert Millner purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$653,600.00 ($466,857.14).
BKI Investment Company Profile
