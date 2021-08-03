BKI Investment Company Limited (BKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) declared a final dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, insider Robert Millner purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$653,600.00 ($466,857.14).

BKI Investment Company Profile

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

