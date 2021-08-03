Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (AXI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on August 27th

Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI) announced a dividend on Monday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON AXI opened at GBX 94.74 ($1.24) on Tuesday. Axiom European Financial Debt has a 12-month low of GBX 75.25 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 100.65 ($1.31). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.02.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Axiom European Financial Debt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axiom European Financial Debt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.