Churchill China plc (CHH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.70 on September 3rd

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Churchill China stock opened at GBX 1,712.50 ($22.37) on Tuesday. Churchill China has a one year low of GBX 920 ($12.02) and a one year high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £188.77 million and a P/E ratio of 1,707.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,695.86.

In related news, insider David M. O’Connor acquired 1,901 shares of Churchill China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,730 ($22.60) per share, for a total transaction of £32,887.30 ($42,967.47).

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

