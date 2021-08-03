Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives $22.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

TRQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Macquarie downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,757,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 151,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRQ opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.89. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

