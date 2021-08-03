Zacks: Brokerages Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Announce $1.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report earnings per share of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.50. Darden Restaurants posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $147.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $73.88 and a 52 week high of $150.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,379,789. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital International Investors increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after purchasing an additional 151,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,871,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $192,637,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

