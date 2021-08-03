Travere Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 609 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,049% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a market cap of $862.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.67. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,192,000 after buying an additional 1,056,561 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $58,829,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,608,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,155,000 after purchasing an additional 987,126 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

