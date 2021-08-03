Verisk Analytics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,495 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 945% compared to the average daily volume of 143 call options.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,165 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

