Equitable (EQH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. On average, analysts expect Equitable to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

