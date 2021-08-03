Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $282.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $268.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDAY. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $233.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of -329.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Workday has a 52 week low of $174.52 and a 52 week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

