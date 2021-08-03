Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

NYSE YOU opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $62.51.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

