Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 128.57% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of FREY opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $314.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Get Alussa Energy Acquisition alerts:

About Alussa Energy Acquisition

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Alussa Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alussa Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.