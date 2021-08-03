Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 128.57% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of FREY opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $314.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.02. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $9.99.
About Alussa Energy Acquisition
