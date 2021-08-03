Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $82.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -338.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 43,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

