Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

Analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNUT. CL King began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.96.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

NASDAQ DNUT opened at 15.74 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of 15.50 and a 12 month high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In related news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 5,882,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 294,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.