Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter.

Shares of WSTG opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.83. Wayside Technology Group has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wayside Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 112.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Wayside Technology Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

