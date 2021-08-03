HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Announces $0.07 Dividend

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) announced a dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 399.05 ($5.21) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 423.50. The company has a market capitalization of £81.51 billion and a PE ratio of 18.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

