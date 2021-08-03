Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Donaldson has raised its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.52.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

