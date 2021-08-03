John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.600-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.John Bean Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS.

JBT opened at $144.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.21. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at $6,574,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $741,721. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.