Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Up 17.3% in July

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,700 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 337,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 224,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,946 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

STRM stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 48.19% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.