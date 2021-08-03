Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Procter & Gamble Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Procter & Gamble in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

PG has been the topic of several other research reports. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.94.

PG opened at $141.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $347.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,464,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 172,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,143,581.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,069,361 shares of company stock worth $144,265,995 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.