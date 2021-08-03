PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on August 13th

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

PCTEL has a payout ratio of 88.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 million, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.31.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

