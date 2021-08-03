OceanFirst Financial Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

OCFC stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

In related news, COO Joseph Lebel III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 742,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 108,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

