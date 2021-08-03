Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Announces $0.15 Variable Dividend

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the bank on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

