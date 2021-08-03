GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (GCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:GCP opened at GBX 106.48 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £938.42 million and a P/E ratio of -66.38. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.40 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a quick ratio of 341.00 and a current ratio of 341.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.94.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

In other GCP Infrastructure Investments news, insider Dawn Crichard acquired 24,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £24,951.75 ($32,599.62). Also, insider Steven Wilderspin acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,813.69).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.