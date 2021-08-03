Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $166.61 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.59 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIDU. CLSA lowered their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

