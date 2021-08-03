Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOM. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 241.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNOM opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.97. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.