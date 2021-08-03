Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 769.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,130 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 362.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $197.16 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $202.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

