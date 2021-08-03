BTC Lite Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. One BTC Lite coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $36,185.57 and approximately $63.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00058612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.42 or 0.00795879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00095019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00041455 BTC.

BTCL is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

