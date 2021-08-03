Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 242,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,883,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.77.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,528,230 shares of company stock valued at $173,198,077. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

