Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 7,285 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of Teleflex worth $14,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

Shares of TFX opened at $391.29 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

