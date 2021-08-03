Advisor Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Chemed by 1.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 17.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 3.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Chemed by 47.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Chemed by 55.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 147,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,632,000 after buying an additional 52,366 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHE stock opened at $476.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.60. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

