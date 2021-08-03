Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,221,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after purchasing an additional 206,692 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 7,923.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,311,000 after purchasing an additional 153,399 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 304,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,068,000 after purchasing an additional 119,303 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.66.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $274.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $274.94.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

