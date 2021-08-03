Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Central Garden & Pet worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.78. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

CENT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

In related news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,128. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

