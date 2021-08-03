Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 565.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

