Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.30.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $205.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.08. Caterpillar has a one year low of $130.67 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after buying an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,476,000 after buying an additional 229,934 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,793,000 after buying an additional 228,718 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $878,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.