Advisor Partners LLC Has $306,000 Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

PBA opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

PBA has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

