Advisor Partners LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,165,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 971.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 633,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after buying an additional 573,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

M opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.