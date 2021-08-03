Advisor Partners LLC Has $279,000 Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 17,459 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $3,331,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 101,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 340,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,322,000 after purchasing an additional 159,538 shares in the last quarter. 46.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTS opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.19. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

