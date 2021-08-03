Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $99.72 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $61.41 and a one year high of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.