Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,475.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 73,546 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.0% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after buying an additional 2,999,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $121,333,000. 43.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

