Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 25,454 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,454 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.13% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 337,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

