Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 922,475 shares valued at $103,040,607. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $120.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 190.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.