Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note issued on Saturday, July 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $552.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,033,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226,817 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 217,508 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 136,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

