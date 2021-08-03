Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Nabtesco in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nabtesco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCTKF opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27. Nabtesco has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $38.55.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

