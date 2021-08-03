Millennium Management LLC Has $8.31 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 149,145 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $206.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.51. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

