Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Position in OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 287,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OneSmart International Education Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OneSmart International Education Group by 2,066.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,154 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in OneSmart International Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OneSmart International Education Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares during the period. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneSmart International Education Group alerts:

NYSE:ONE opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.14. OneSmart International Education Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.