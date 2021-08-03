BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 48,855 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 52,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 34,729 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,406. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

