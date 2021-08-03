Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $804,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,326,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,682,000 after acquiring an additional 395,698 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $180.81 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.52.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.