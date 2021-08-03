Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,644 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Proofpoint by 401.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 139.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

